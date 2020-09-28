Thai Stock Market Tipped To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 45 points 3.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,265-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 18.08 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 1,263.02 after trading between 1,251.12 and 1,264.50. Volume was 14.514 billion shares worth 41.292 billion baht. There were 793 gainers and 671 decliners, with 492 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.65 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.17 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 4.69 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.01 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 1.16 percent, BTS Group added 0.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 3.60 percent, Kasikornbank surged 4.61 percent, Krung Thai Bank gathered 2.26 percent, PTT perked 3.08 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 3.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 1.27 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skyrocketed 5.08 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.93 percent, TMB Bank was up 3.33 percent and Asset World was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

