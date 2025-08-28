Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,250-point plateau and it may open to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of key U.S. inflation data later today. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the finance, resource and service sectors were offset by weakness from the food, consumer, industrial, property and technology companies.

For the day, the index perked 2.06 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,250.09 after trading between 1,246.00 and 1,255.44. Volume was 7.933 billion shares worth 35.798 billion baht. There were 260 decliners and 192 gainers, with 196 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Asset World improved 0.85 percent, while Banpu accelerated 2.55 percent, Bangkok Bank strengthened 1.30 percent, Bangkok Expressway expanded 4.90 percent, B. Grimm skyrocketed 10.17 percent, BTS Group gained 1.24 percent, CP All Public lost 0.56 percent, Energy Absolute jumped 1.59 percent, Gulf and TTB Bank both collected 0.53 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.45 percent, Krung Thai Bank rallied 1.64 percent, Krung Thai Card advanced 0.92 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surged 4.00 percent, PTT sank 0.79 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 1.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 0.94 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.58 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.39 percent, Siam Concrete shed 0.47 percent, Thai Oil soared 2.36 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thailand Airport, True Corporation, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Advanced Info were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but tracked steadily higher as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow gained 71.67 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 45,636.90, while the NASDAQ climbed 115.02 points or 0.53 percent to end at 21,705.16 and the S&P 500 rose 20.46 points or 0.32 percent to close at 6,501.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders digested highly anticipated earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leader reporting reported second quarter results that largely exceeded expectations but data center sales that came in below estimates.

Investors were also looking ahead to the release of the Commerce Department's report later today on personal income and spending in July, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew more than estimated in the second quarter of 2025. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday following a drop in U.S. crude inventories a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.42 or 0.65 percent at $64.57 per barrel.

