Thai Stock Market Set To Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 24.17 points or 1.54 percent to finish at 1,549.74 after trading between 1m549.69 and 1,573.41. Volume was 18.161 billion shares worth 53.908 billion baht. There were 1,309 decliners and 434 gainers, with 337 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.48 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.66 percent, Banpu dropped 0.86 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway plunged 2.63 percent, BTS Group plummeted 2.92 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.93 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 2.06 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.62 percent, PTT declined 1.14 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 1.34 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gave away 2.48 percent, Siam Concrete was down 1.57 percent, TMB Bank eased 0.66 percent and Asset World and Bangkok Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

