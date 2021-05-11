Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 2.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,580-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 9.22 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 1,578.93 after trading between 1,566.91 and 1,590.54. Volume was 34.313 billion shares worth 102.357 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.59 percent, while Asset World skidded 1.26 percent, Bangkok Asset Management tanked 2.53 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.42 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.93 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 1.90 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.13 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 3.48 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.40 percent, PTT Oil & Retail sank 0.85 percent, PTT fell 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 0.41 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 0.72 percent, SCG Packaging surrendered 1.32 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 1.48 percent, Siam Concrete jumped 1.73 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.86 percent and Thailand Airport, Gulf and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 473.66 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 34,269.16, while the NASDAQ dipped 12.43 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,389.43 and the S&P 500 fell 36.33 points or 0.87 percent to close at 4,152.10.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about an acceleration in the rate of inflation and potential monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the inflation concerns, the Labor Department said the number of job openings reached a series high of 8.1 million on the last business day of March. The data led to worries that employers will have to raise wages to entice workers, which could prompt higher inflation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday following a report from OPEC that said demand is expected to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day or 6.6 percent this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $65.28 a barrel.

