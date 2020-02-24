Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market moved emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after it had halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,435-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a sharply lower open due to coronavirus fears, although some bargain hunting may take hold as the day progresses. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday, with damage across the board on coronavirus fears.

For the day, the index plunged 59.53 points or 3.98 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,435.56 after peaking at 1,474.12. Volume was 19.304 billion shares worth 76.431 billion baht. There were 1,550 decliners and 441 gainers, with 172 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 2.37 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 3.07 percent, Asset World plummeted 8.85 percent, Banpu plunged 8.79 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 2.82 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 3.72 percent, Bangkok Expressway declined 3.70 percent, BTS Group tumbled 5.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 4.20 percent, Kasikornbank sank 3.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank slid 3.16 percent, PTT was down 3.93 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dipped 4.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 6.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 4.36 percent, Siam Concrete gave away 4.29 percent and TMB Bank plunged 6.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and the losses accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow fell 1,031.61 points or 3.56 percent to end at 27,960.80, while the NASDAQ lost 355.31 points or 3.71 percent to 9,221.28 and the S&P sank 111.86 points or 3.35 percent to 3,225.89.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in the number of confirmed cases outside of China.

Traders shrugged off concerns about the virus earlier this month, helping propel stocks to new record highs amid optimism the outbreak would quickly be contained. But the continued spread of the virus along with several companies warning about the financial impact seems to have traders reassessing their positions.

Gold stocks were among the few groups that bucked the downtrend as the safe haven precious metal for April delivery soared $27.80 to $1,676.60 an ounce.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday amid rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.95 or 3.7 percent at $51.43 a barrel.

