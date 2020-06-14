Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 35 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,385-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on bargain hunting, although an increase in Covid-19 cases may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 14.21 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 1,382.56 after trading between 1,353.51 and 1,386.22. Volume was 24.193 billion shares worth 85.786 billion baht. There were 1,017 decliners and 450 gainers, with 272 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.77 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.56 percent, Asset World tumbled 2.85 percent, Banpu surrendered 2.31 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.81 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.81 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 4.01 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 2.61 percent, PTT plummeted 3.25 percent, PTT Exploration and Production and PTT Global Chemical both sank 2.67 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 2.60 percent, Siam Concrete slid 1.65 percent, TMB Bank skidded 3.36 percent and Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, recovering from heavy selling a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 477.34 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 25,605.54, while the NASDAQ advanced 96.08 points or 1.01 percent to end at 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 39.21 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,041.31. For the week, the Dow shed 5.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 4.8 percent.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan noted a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in June. Also, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in May.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday for their first weekly loss in seven weeks as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $36.26 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.