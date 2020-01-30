Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the seven-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 85 points or 4.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,525-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting following heavy selling a day earlier on coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.60 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,523.99 after trading between 1,515.68 and 1,525.17. Volume was 16.433 billion shares worth 53.752 billion baht. There were 824 decliners and 682 gainers, with 553 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info plunged 5.14 percent, while Asset World skidded 1.82 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.42 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 1.41 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.85 percent, BTS Group added 0.79 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 1.68 percent, Kasikornbank soared 5.99 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.51 percent, Siam Commercial Bank eased 0.25 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.28 percent and TMB Bank, PTT, Thailand Airport and Banpu were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower on Thursday but saw a notable recovery in the afternoon and ended firmly in the green.

The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the NASDAQ rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.

The recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter Q4 continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.

Closer to home, Thailand will release December data for imports, exports and trade balance later today; in November, imports were worth $17.61 billion and exports were at $19.57 billion for a trade surplus of $1.96 billion.

