Thai Stock Market Poised To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,625-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology, retail and energy stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 1.05 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,625.18 after trading between 1,624.03 and 1,640.69. Volume was 22.682 billion shares worth 68.005 billion baht. There were 995 decliners and 605 gainers, with 638 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info stumbled 1.79 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.36 percent, Banpu plunged 2.48 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.39 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.89 percent, Bangkok Expressway gathered 0.56 percent, B. Grimm slumped 0.75 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.15 percent, CP All Public sank 0.78 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.99 percent, Energy Absolute rose 0.29 percent, Gulf gained 0.53 percent, IRPC climbed 1.22 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.38 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.68 percent, PTT Oil & Retail improved 0.93 percent, PTT shed 0.68 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 1.59 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tanked 2.25 percent, TTB Bank dropped 0.81 percent and Krung Thai Card, PTT Exploration and Production and True Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened fairly flat on Wednesday and showed little movement in the morning but accelerated into the close to end solidly higher.

The Dow jumped 191.66 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 32,120.28, while the NASDAQ spiked 170.29 points or 1.51 percent to end at 11,434.74 and the S&P 500 gained 37.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 3,978.73.

The higher close on Wall Street came as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting offered few surprises, although the central bank indicated it intends to move expeditiously to a more neutral monetary policy stance.

The shift toward a more neutral monetary policy stance comes as the Fed seeks to return inflation to its 2 percent goal while sustaining strong labor market conditions.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showed new orders for durable goods increased by less than expected in April.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by tight supplies and expectations of higher demand during the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July gained $0.56 or 0.5 percent at $110.33 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide April figures for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production later today. Imports are expected to jump 17.8 percent on year, easing from 18.0 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 14.55 percent, down from 19.5 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is called flat following the $1.46 billion surplus a month earlier. Output is expected to rise 3.1 percent on year after contracting 0.1 percent in March.

