Thai Stock Market Poised To Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 1.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,355-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 4.25 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,356.43 after trading between 1,351.92 and 1,361.84. Volume was 14.403 billion shares worth 49.101 billion baht. There were 637 decliners and 602 gainers, with 447 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.42 percent, Bangkok Bank and Asset World both advanced 0.95 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.55 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway increased 0.51 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.56 percent, Kasikornbank slid 0.28 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.96 percent, PTT perked 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.52 percent, PTT Global Chemical gathered 0.53 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 1.75 percent, Siam Concrete spiked 0.84 percent, TMB Bank surged 2.86 percent and BTS Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the Nasdaq higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand is scheduled to release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are predicted to plummet 18.0 percent on year after tumbling 17.13 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 6.4 percent after adding 2.12 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 2.74 billion, up from $2.46 billion a month earlier.

Also, the central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.50 percent.

