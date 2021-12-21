Thai Stock Market Poised To Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,620-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index picked up 6.45 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,622.25 after trading between 1,618.57 and 1,628.84. Volume was 29.252 billion shares worth 69.244 billion baht. There were 756 decliners and 696 gainers, with 642 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.83 percent, while Thailand Airport fell 0.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.60 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.26 percent, Gulf gained 0.58 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.37 percent, Krung Thai Bank advanced 0.79 percent, Krung Thai Card climbed 1.34 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.98 percent, PTT lost 0.67 percent, PTT Exploration and Production improved 0.86 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.43 percent, SCG Packaging increased 0.37 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rallied 0.82 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.80 percent, TTB Bank was up 0.76 percent and Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, BTS Group, CP All Public, Energy Absolute, IRPC and True Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce it decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

