Thai Stock Market Poised To Add To Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 85 points or 5.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,345-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on earnings news and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following sharp gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index advanced 10.16 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 1,346.47 after trading between 1,327.73 and 1,352.51. Volume was 25.571 billion shares worth 92.036 billion baht. There were 854 gainers and 789 decliners, with 444 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.85 percent, while Asset World spiked 2.50 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 3.10 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 0.93 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.99 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.90 percent, Gulf soared 3.62 percent, Kasikornbank surged 4.43 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.54 percent, PTT perked 0.67 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.28 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank accelerated 3.14 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.84 percent, TMB Bank was up 4.08 percent and Thailand Airport and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, reversing losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 399.61 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 29,479.81, while the NASDAQ jumped 119.69 points or 1.02 percent to end at 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.14 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,58515. For the week, the Dow jumped 4.1 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P climbed 2.2 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS) and DraftKings (DKNG), which all beat forecasts.

The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continues to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome.

Traders also continue to express optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.99 or 2.4 percent at $40.13 a barrel. But for the week, WTI crude oil futures gained 8 percent.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts calling for an increase of 3.8 percent on quarter and a decline of 8.6 percent on year. That follows the 9.7 percent quarterly drop and the 12.2 percent yearly decline in the three months prior.

