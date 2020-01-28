Thai Stock Market Overdue For Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has fallen lower in seven straight sessions, plummeting more than 85 points or 4.58 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,515-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, mainly on bargain hunting after heavy selling in previous sessions. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 10.89 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,513.26 after trading between 1,507.36 and 1,535.23. Volume was 19.842 billion shares worth 67.113 billion baht. There were 1,082 decliners and 529 gainers, with 473 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport skidded 1.09 percent, while Asset World shed 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 1.05 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Banpu both dropped 0.98 percent, BTS Group tumbled 1.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 4.96 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.62 percent, PTT added 0.57 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.22 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 1.03 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 0.51 percent, Siam Concrete fell 2.27 percent, TMB Bank soared 2.11 percent and Kasikornbank, Advanced Info and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday following the sell-off a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 187.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 28,772.85, while the NASDAQ rose 130.37 points or 1.43 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 added 32.61 points or 1.01 percent to 3,276.24.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the sharp drop on Monday. Some traders may have felt the sell-off was overdone, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded more than expected last month.

After five straight days of losses, crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices rebounded on reports OPEC may reduce crude output due to a drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.34 or 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

