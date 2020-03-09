Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting almost 135 points or 10 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,255-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the oil companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 108.63 points or 7.96 percent to finish at 1,255.94 after trading between 1,249.31 and 1,299.77. Volume was 19.996 billion shares worth 103.623 billion baht. There were 1,425 decliners and 428 gainers, with 152 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 3.83 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 5.12 percent, Asset World sank 8.85 percent, Banpu retreated 20.98 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 7.39 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical slid 3.98 percent, Bangkok Expressway eased 2.66 percent, BTS Group retreated 3.51 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 12.00 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 8.55 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 8.55 percent, PTT tumbled 25.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 29.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 26.63 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 8.84 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 1.58 percent and TMB Bank was down 6.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

