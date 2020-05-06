Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Wisakha Bucha Day, the Thai stock market had snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 45 points or 3.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,280-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from energy stocks and poor economic data. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 23.03 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 1,278.63 after trading between 1,278.50 and 1,289.09. Volume was 11.939 billion shares worth 51.384 billion baht. There were 994 decliners and 311 gainers, with 258 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.25 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 2.81 percent, Asset World plummeted 5.45 percent, Banpu dropped 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 3.37 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 0.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway declined 2.65 percent, BTS Group lost 1.74 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.29 percent, Krung Thai Bank tanked 3.64 percent, PTT slid 1.41 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.59 percent, Siam Commercial Bank shed 2.19 percent, Siam Concrete was down 2.31 percent, TMB Bank plunged 4.17 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before eventually ending the day mixed.

The Dow dropped 218.45 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 23,664.64, while the NASDAQ gained 45.27 points or 0.51 percent to 8,854.39 and the S&P 500 sank 20.02 points or 0.70 percent to end at 2,848.42.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders weighed optimism about some states reopening against some dismal employment data.

Private sector employment nosedived in April, according to payroll processor ADP - which said private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs last month after slumping by a revised 149,000 jobs in March.

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

After five straight days of gains, crude oil futures fell on Wednesday amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market and worries about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.57 or 2.3 percent at $23.99 a barrel.

