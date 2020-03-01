Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The volatility continued for the Thai stock market, which has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's looking at another red light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 54.56 points or 3.91 percent to finish at 1,340.52 after trading between 1,337.00 and 1,357.15. Volume was 19.175 billion shares worth 86.502 billion baht. There were 1,295 decliners and 448 gainers, with 231 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 1.96 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 4.78 percent, Asset World fell 0.41 percent, Banpu sank 4.70 percent, Bangkok Bank dipped 0.75 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 4.31 percent, Bangkok Expressway plunged 6.57 percent, BTS Group plummeted 5.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 3.60 percent, Kasikornbank lost 2.86 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 2.78 percent, PTT plunged 6.59 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 7.83 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 8.33 percent, Siam Commercial Bank shed 1.97 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 4.32 percent and TMB Bank surrendered 4.39 percent.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.

