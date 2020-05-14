Thai Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 20 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,280-point plateau although it's expected to find some traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 14.15 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 1,280.40 after trading between 1,275.85 and 1,290.24. Volume was 12.514 billion shares worth 46.654 billion baht. There were 916 decliners and 418 gainers, with 292 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.83 percent, Asset World tumbled 3.53 percent, Banpu sank 0.76 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.78 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 1.01 percent, Bangkok Expressway tanked 3.06 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.77 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.17 percent, Krung Thai Bank plunged 4.76 percent, PTT retreated 1.39 percent, PTT Exploration and Production stumbled 2.10 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 1.83 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 1.10 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.29 percent and TMB Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

