Thai Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,680-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 4.73 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,680.35 after trading between 1,675.58 and 1,685.90. Volume was 21.360 billion shares worth 69.123 billion baht. There were 921 decliners and 652 gainers, with 606 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.47 percent, while Thailand Airport fell 0.37 percent, Asset World shed 0.40 percent, Banpu strengthened 1.72 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.74 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.95 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 0.60 percent, BTS Group lost 0.55 percent, Energy Absolute rose 0.28 percent, Gulf improved 0.51 percent, Kasikornbank soared 3.28 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.50 percent, Krung Thai Card climbed 1.28 percent, PTT slumped 0.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 2.30 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skyrocketed 10.88 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.83 percent, True Corporation declined 1.21 percent, TTB Bank surged 3.10 percent and CP All Public, Charoen Pokphand Foods, IRPC, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Global Chemical and SCG Packaging were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

