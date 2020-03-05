Thai Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 50 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,390-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial hares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 12.22 points or 0.89 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,390.83 after peaking at 1,408.35. Volume was 19.920 billion shares worth 66.807 billion baht. There were 1,030 gainers and 560 decliners, with 416 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport jumped 1.58 percent, while Asset World advanced 0.96 percent, Banpu added 0.68 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 3.35 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 0.88 percent, BTS Group gained 0.87 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 2.73 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.70 percent, PTT skidded 1.27 percent, PTT Exploration and Production shed .45 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 1.16 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 0.86 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 1.57 percent, TMB Bank dropped 0.88 percent and Advanced Info, Bangkok Expressway and Kasikornbank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.