Thai Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 35 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,300-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 11.88 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 1,296.79 after trading between 1,292.59 and 1,303.72. Volume was 21.117 billion shares worth 49.084 billion baht. There were 959 decliners and 509 gainers, with 360 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.80 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 0.94 percent, Asset World tumbled 2.08 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.84 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.50 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.75 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 2.28 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.51 percent, PTT plunged 2.68 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 2.17 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 3.06 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 1.03 percent, Siam Concrete surrendered 1.65 percent, TMB Bank was down 3.12 percent and BTS Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

