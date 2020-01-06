Thai Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping more than 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,570-point plateau although it's looking at mild support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders suspect the geopolitical concerns in the Middle East may be overdone - while surging crude oil prices also offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday on broadly based losses - especially the financials - although support from the oil companies kept the market from falling even further.

For the day, the index tumbled 26.47 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 1,568.50 after trading between 1,565.93 and 1,585.56. Volume was 22.621 billion shares worth 71.208 billion baht. There were 1,420 decliners and 382 gainers, with 237 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.46 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 2.36 percent, Asset World skidded 2.65 percent, Banpu plunged 5.74 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 2.80 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.91 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.50 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 1.77 percent, Kasikornbank plummeted 5.90 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 1.20 percent, PTT climbed 1.08 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 2.69 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 1.68 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 3.32 percent, Siam Concrete fell 3.38 percent, TMB Bank cratered 4.79 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but bounced higher to finish in the green.

The Dow added 68.50 points or 0.24 percent to 28,703.38, while the NASDAQ gained 50.70 points or 0.56 percent to 9.071.46 and the S&P 500 rose 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to 3,246.28.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets. Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

