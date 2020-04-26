Thai Stock Market May Shake Off Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,260-point plateau although it's predicted to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, while the energy producers were mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 13.75 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 1,258.78 after trading between 1,255.73 and 1,280.02. Volume was 15.330 billion shares worth 68.704 billion baht. There were 833 decliners and 493 gainers, with 347 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.50 percent, Thailand Airport skidded 2.49 percent, Asset World tumbled 4.16 percent, Banpu dropped 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 1.44 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 1.62 percent, BTS Group declined 0.91 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 0.90 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 2.21 percent, Krung Thai Bank slid 1.87 percent, PTT added 0.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.33 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 3.92 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plummeted 2.19 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.92 percent and TMB Bank gave away 1.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

