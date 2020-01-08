Thai Stock Market May See Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market turned emphatically lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,560-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday with broadly based losses - particularly from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 25.96 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 1,559.27 after trading between 1,555.75 and 1,572.03. Volume was 19.789 billion shares worth 65.089 billion baht. There were 1,385 decliners and 388 gainers, with 268 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 1.35 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 1.69 percent, Asset World skidded 1.77 percent, Banpu plunged 3.45 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 1.92 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 1.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 2.65 percent, BTS Group declined 1.48 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.89 percent, Kasikornbank slid 2.45 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 1.22 percent, PTT dipped 0.53 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.50 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 3.35 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 1.72 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 2.65 percent and TMB Bank plunged 3.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.