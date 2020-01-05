Thai Stock Market May See Continued Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,595.82-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the financials were offset by support from the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.85 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,594.97 after trading between 1,592.90 and 1,604.43. Volume was 18.758 billion shares worth 61.278 billion baht. There were 934 decliners and 664 gainers, with 436 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.92 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.66 percent, Asset World shed 0.88 percent, Banpu advanced 0.83 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 1.83 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical plunged 3.81 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 0.92 percent, BTS Group lost 0.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.80 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.65 percent, PTT soared 2.20 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 1.06 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.42 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 1.63 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 1.79 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.60 percent and Krung Thai Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

