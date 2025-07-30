Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 30 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,245-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little guidance, with support from oil and technology stocks likely to be offset by weakness from the property and transportation companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource and service sectors.

For the day, the index climbed 10.46 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,244.14 after trading between 1,234.21 and 1,245.44. Volume was 10.937 billion shares worth 54.670 billion baht. There were 349 gainers and 123 decliners, with 178 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info retreated 1.37 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.60 percent, Asset World soared 3.85 percent, Banpu skyrocketed 7.74 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.67 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical strengthened 1.88 percent, Bangkok Expressway expanded 3.70 percent, B. Grimm spiked 2.56 percent, BTS Group was up 2.26 percent, CP All Public gained 1.06 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods slumped 1.29 percent, Energy Absolute accelerated 2.05 percent, Gulf added 0.53 percent, Krung Thai Card advanced 0.88 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rallied 5.26 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 2.86 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 0.42 percent, SCG Packaging climbed 1.05 percent, Siam Concrete improved 0.98 percent, True Corporation stumbled 2.80 percent, TTB Bank collected 0.52 percent and Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, PTT and Thai Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and hugged the line until the FOMC statement, ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow dropped 171.71 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 44,461.28, while the NASDAQ rose 31.38 points or 0.15 percent to close at 21,129.67 and the S&P 500 fell 7.96 points or 0.12 percent to end at 6,362.90.

The mixed closed by the major averages came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged in a divided vote.

The decision to leave rates unchanged was not unanimous as Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller preferred to lower rates by a quarter percentage point.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased more than expected in July. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy rebounded by more than expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Crude oil inched higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. can avoid a trade war, while the grace period was cut for Russia to avoid sanctions on its energy trades from 50 to 10 days. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery rose $0.82 or 1.18 percent at $70.02 per barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide June data for industrial production, imports, exports, trade balance and current account later today. In May, production was up 1.88 percent on year, while imports jumped 19.2 percent on year, exports climbed 18.5 percent on year, the trade surplus was $3.40 billion and the current account deficit was $0.300 billion.

