Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 15 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,275-point plateau although it may open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to mild profit taking and another tumble in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement companies, while the financials and energy producers were mixed.

For the day, the index added 7.58 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,274.99 after trading between 1,260.96 and 1,283.01. Volume was 14.353 billion shares worth 60.549 billion baht. There were 665 gainers and 633 decliners, with 384 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.25 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.28 percent, Asset World soared 3.66 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.79 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.99 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.98 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 2.19 percent, BTS Group jumped 1.80 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.88 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 2.32 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 0.96 percent, PTT skidded 1.47 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 1.38 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 2.73 percent and TMB Bank and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed and finished in the red.

The Dow eased 32.23 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 24,101.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 122.43 points or 1.40 percent to 8,607.73 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.52 percent to end at 2,863.39.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of have already started reopening, while other states like New York have announced plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets.

The choppy trading also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Tuesday as concerns about outlook for global energy demand, excess supply in the global market and a lack of storage continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.44 or 3.4 percent at $12.34 a barrel.

