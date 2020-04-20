Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 65 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,265-point plateau although investors may cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index soared 27.16 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 1,266.40 after trading between 1,237.22 and 1,273.25. Volume was 16.016 billion shares worth 67.298 billion baht. There were 874 gainers and 461 decliners, with 330 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 1.03 percent, while Bangkok Bank jumped 2.17 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.12 percent, BTS Group and Banpu both advanced 0.89 percent, Kasikornbank gained 1.52 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.93 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.98 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.68 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 0.72 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.31 percent and TMB Bank, PTT, Thailand Airport, Asset World, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Charoen Pokphand Foods all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

