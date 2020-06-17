Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,355-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 9.05 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 1,376.18 after trading between 1,358.27 and 1,381.00. Volume was 20.641 billion shares worth 71.555 billion baht. There were 774 gainers and 575 decliners, with 349 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.04 percent, while Asset World climbed 1.31 percent, Banpu soared 4.07 percent, Bangkok Bank advanced 1.29 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.89 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.86 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 2.46 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.76 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.27 percent, PTT Global Chemical accelerated 2.20 percent. Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.31 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.83 percent and TMB Bank, PTT, Krung Thai Bank, Thailand Airport and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

