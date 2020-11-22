Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,390-point plateau although it may cool its heels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is uninspired thanks to a continued surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 19.92 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 1,389.34 after trading between 1,368.20 and 1,390.37. Volume was 23.717 billion shares worth 90.575 billion baht. There were 1,029 gainers and 663 decliners, with 433 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.57 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.12 percent, Asset World skyrocketed 6.40 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.54 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 3.10 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 1.09 percent, BTS Group jumped 1.94 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 2.65 percent, Kasikornbank surged 8.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank gathered 2.91 percent, PTT perked 1.32 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.63 percent, PTT Global Chemical increased 1.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 4.45 percent, Siam Concrete was up 1.68 percent, TMB Bank improved 5.00 percent and Gulf and IRPC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Friday and largely remained in the red, finishing firmly in negative territory.

The Dow shed 219.75 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 29,263.48, while the NASDAQ sank 49.74 points or 0.42 percent to end at 11,854.976 and the S&P 500 fell 24.33 points or 0.68 percent to close at 3,557.54. For the week, the Dow fell 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 0.8 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about the near-term economic outlook amid a continued spike in new coronavirus cases in the U.S. Data showed nearly 188,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while the daily death toll topped 2,000 for the first time.

The continued surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. has raised concerns new restrictions and lockdowns will dampen the economy recovery. While there continues to be upbeat news on the vaccine front, traders seem worried about an economic downturn leading up to the widespread distribution of a vaccine.

Adding to the economic uncertainty, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a decision to allow five of the Federal Reserve's nine emergency lending programs to expire at the end of the year.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, lifted by optimism about a likely pick-up in energy demand once the Covid-19 vaccines get the nod from drug regulators. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled at $42.15 a barrel, gaining $0.41 or 1 percent on the expiration day. New front-month contract January WTI futures were up by $0.52 or 1.2 percent at $42.42 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to sink 13.52 percent on year after losing 9.08 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 6.25 percent after dipping 3.86 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.87 billion, down from $2.23 billion a month earlier.

