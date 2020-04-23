Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,270-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with coronavirus concerns and a surge from crude oil prices warring for attention. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index climbed 10.72 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,272.53 after trading between 1,260.80 and 1,276.18. Volume was 14.621 billion shares worth 69.265 billion baht. There were 778 gainers and 514 decliners, with 389 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.24 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 1.63 percent, Asset World soared 3.91 percent, Banpu spiked 2.75 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.89 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.54 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.28 percent, PTT climbed 1.50 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.67 percent, PTT Global Chemical skyrocketed 9.29 percent, Siam Commercial Bank accelerated 2.24 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.61 percent, TMB Bank dropped 1.08 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bangkok Bank and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers is murky as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before eventually ending the session little changed after failing to sustain an early rally.

The Dow added 39.44 points or 0.17 percent to 23,515.26, while the NASDAQ eased 0.63 points or 0.01 percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.51 points or 0.05 percent to 2,797.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders reacted to conflicting reports regarding Gilead Sciences' (GILD) potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir after reports said the drug "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial.

In economic news, the Labor Department said more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on an escalation in tensions in the Middle East and expectations of an output cut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 20 percent at $16.50 a barrel.

