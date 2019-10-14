Thai Stock Market May Head South Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for King Bhumibol Memorial Day, the Thai stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,625-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index soared 18.50 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 1,626.00 after trading between 1,613.08 and 1,627.26. Volume was 20.078 billion shares worth 61.609 billion baht. There were 902 gainers and 638 decliners, with 449 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.33 percent, Thailand Airport jumped 1.69 percent, Banpu plummeted 7.52 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 1.80 percent, Bangkok Medical added 0.43 percent, BTS Group gained 0.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.95 percent, Kasikornbank shed 0.34 percent, PTT accelerated 1.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 3.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.96 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.44 percent, TMB Bank sank 1.32 percent and Siam Concrete, Bangkok Expressway and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 29.23 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 26,787.36, while the NASDAQ lost 8.39 points or 0.10 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 fell 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to 2,966.15.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid light volume due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China as reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

Traders are also adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings season, which kicks off this week.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Monday on weak data out of China and Brexit concerns weighed on the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $1.11 or 2 percent at $53.59 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.