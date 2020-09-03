Thai Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,300 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 20 points or 1.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,310-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 3.93 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 1,311.95 after trading between 1,308.84 and 1,322.66. Volume was 18.067 billion shares worth 50.337.18 baht. There were 949 decliners and 461 gainers, with 493 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport spiked 2.19 percent, while Bangkok Bank dropped 0.95 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.46 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.97 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.50 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.52 percent, PTT retreated 1.37 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.97 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 2.16 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 2.74 percent, TMB Bank sank 1.06 percent and Advanced Info, Asset World, Bangkok Expressway, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

