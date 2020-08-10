Thai Stock Market May Find Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 15 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,320-point plateau although it's expected to end the losing streak on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 2.39 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 1,322.01 after trading between 1,321.90 and 1,330.17. Volume was 15.864 billion shares worth 37.417 billion baht. There were 882 decliners and 472 gainers, with 385 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.53 percent, while Asset World skidded 1.02 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 0.75 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.57 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.49 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.54 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.30 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 1.52 percent, PTT declined 1.31 percent, PTT Exploration and Production and Siam Concrete both rose 0.27 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 1.01 percent, TMB Bank lost 1.06 percent and Thailand Airport and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

