Thai Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 50 points or 3.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,550-point plateau and it's got another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 6.83 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,550.59 after trading between 1,537.23 and 1,554.96. Volume was 29.284 billion shares worth 99.228 billion baht. There were 907 decliners and 691 gainers, with 423 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.81 percent, while Thailand Airport rallied 2.26 percent, Asset World tanked 2.80 percent, Bangkok Asset Management climbed 1.42 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.18 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.79 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.59 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.85 percent, Gulf gathered 1.50 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.34 percent, PTT retreated 1.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 1.48 percent, SCG Packaging plunged 3.91 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 1.79 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.27 percent, TMB Bank collected 0.83 percent and BTS Group, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Exploration and Production and PTT Oil and Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

