Thai Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 85 points or 5.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,335-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financial shares and energy producers were mitigated by support from the food and packaging companies.

For the day, the index shed 9.03 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 1,336.31 after trading between 1,327.17 and 1,341.57.

Among the actives, Advanced Info retreated 3.30 percent, while Thailand Airport declined 3.32 percent, Asset World surrendered 3.38 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.37 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.54 percent, BTS Group tumbled 1.94 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.83 percent, Gulf lost 0.72 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 2.96 percent, PTT sank 2.61 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.09 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 1.00 percent, Siam Concrete fell 1.38 percent, SCG Packaging skyrocketed 7.97 percent, TMB Bank dropped 1.01 percent and Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Bangkok Bank and Berli Jucker were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of technology and cyclical stocks.

Upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

