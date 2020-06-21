Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping more than 6 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just above the 1,370-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is directionless as investors hold their breath to see if another wave of Covid-19 is imminent. The European markets were up on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian stocks are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 2.16 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,370.82 after trading between 1,368.03 and 1,380.02. Volume was 15.235 billion shares worth 63.320 billion baht. There were 790 decliners and 535 gainers, with 350 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.40 percent, Asset World dropped 0.87 percent, Banpu spiked 3.12 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 0.86 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.77 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.51 percent, BTS Group retreated 0.85 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.78 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 2.05 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 0.92 percent, PTT perked 1.32 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.60 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 0.53 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surrendered 1.59 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.83 percent and TMB Bank climbed 0.93 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Friday but faded as the session progressed, sending the major averages mostly into the red at the close.

The Dow shed 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 25,871.46, while the NASDAQ rose 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12 and the S&P 500 fell 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.7 percent and the S&P climbed 1.9 percent.

The higher open on Wall Street came on continued optimism about economic recovery in the wake of recent strong data on employment and retail sales.

However, reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in America and the World Health Organization's warning that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase" unsettled the market.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it is temporarily shuttering stores again in U.S. states where coronavirus cases have been spiking in recent weeks. Texas and Arizona reported record spikes in new cases on Friday.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid continued optimism that OPEC and its allies will strictly comply with production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.91 or 2.3 percent at $39.75 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.