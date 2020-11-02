Thai Stock Market May Extend Its Gains On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday ended the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,200-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares were offset by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 7.21 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,202.16 after trading between 1,191.44 and 1,202.55. Volume was 18.624 billion shares worth 40.738 billion baht. There were 791 decliners and 633 gainers, with 449 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.87 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.93 percent, Asset World skyrocketed 9.59 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.29 percent, Bangkok Expressway gathered 1.22 percent, BTS Group advanced 1.12 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.99 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 0.95 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 2.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank shed 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete slid 0.30 percent, TMB Bank added 1.23 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical, Krung Thai Bank and PTT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

