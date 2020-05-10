Thai Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 40 points or 3.1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,265-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 8.04 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 1,266.02 after trading between 1,256.74 and 1,270.54. Volume was 10.065 billion shares worth 44.086 billion baht. There were 600 gainers and 571 decliners, with 373 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.03 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.42 percent, Banpu dropped 0.90 percent, Bangkok Bank eased 0.26 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tanked 3.02 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 1.08 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.86 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods perked 0.93 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.30 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.96 percent, PTT spiked 2.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.61 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 4.05 percent, Siam Commercial Bank increased 0.76 percent, Siam Concrete jumped 1.20 percent and TMB Bank and Asset World were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.