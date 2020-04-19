Thai Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 55 points or 4.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,240-point plateau and it's looking at another strong lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains across the board - especially from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index spiked 39.09 points or 3.26 percent to finish at 1,239.24 after trading between 1,218.57 and 1,239.52. Volume was 12.397 billion shares worth 58.989 billion baht. There were 889 gainers and 405 decliners, with 321 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 3.45 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 8.33 percent, Asset World accelerated 5.17 percent, Banpu added 0.90 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 3.60 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gathered 2.99 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 5.29 percent, BTS Group advanced 4.67 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods perked 5.94 percent, Kasikornbank gained 2.59 percent, Krung Thai Bank rose 2.86 percent, PTT picked up 3.01 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 3.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 2.80 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 1.09 percent, Siam Concrete surged 4.09 percent and TMB Bank gained 2.27 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

