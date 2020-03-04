Thai Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 1,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,380-point plateau and it's got another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 3.59 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,378.61 after trading between 1,358.24 and 1,380.82. Volume was 18.618 billion shares worth 58.586 billion baht. There were 781 gainers and 686 decliners, with 428 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.75 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.20 percent, Asset World advanced 0.97 percent, Banpu spiked 2.78 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.10 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.52 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 0.81 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.16 percent, PTT plunged 3.07 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 1.17 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.29 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.31 percent and TMB Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bangkok Dusit Medical and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see February figures for consumer and producer prices later today. In January, overall inflation was up 0.16 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on month and up 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices climbed 0.9 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.