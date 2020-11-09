Thai Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 1,300 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 70 points or 5.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,285-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European markets were sharply higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the board - particularly from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 25.80 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 1,285.88 after trading between 1,277.52 and 1,293.90. Volume was 26.810 billion shares worth 77.886 billion baht. There were 1,034 gainers and 675 decliners, with 337 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 2.87 percent, while Thailand Airport gained 2.64 percent, Asset World jumped 4.94 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.47 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 2.21 percent, Bangkok Expressway accelerated 3.51 percent, BTS Group rallied 4.30 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods climbed 3.77 percent, Central Pattana skyrocketed 11.39 percent, Gulf improved 4.65 percent, Kasikornbank rose 0.31 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 1.64 percent, PTT perked 2.21 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.51 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.93 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 1.43 percent, Siam Concrete surged 3.14 percent and TMB Bank was up 1.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks skyrocketed to open Monday before giving ground as the day progressed and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow surged 834.57 points or 2.95 percent to finish at 29,157.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 181.45 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,713.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.17 percent to close at 3,550.50.

The early rally on Wall Street came following upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The vaccine news added to positive sentiment generated in reaction to the weekend's news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's is projected to win the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging widespread voter fraud with no evidence and launching legal challenges in several key states.

The NASDAQ's slide came as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday as positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine outweighed reports showing spikes in new infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $3.15 or 8.5 percent at $40.29 a barrel.

