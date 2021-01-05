Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, accelerating more than 55 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,505-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks largely to a spike in energy prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index spiked 38.41 points or 2.62 percent to finish at 1,506.65 after trading between 1,466.05 and 1,506.66. Volume was 31.459 billion shares worth 115.299 billion baht. There were 949 gainers and 633 decliners, with 341 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.42 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 4.45 percent, Asset World rallied 3.48 percent, Bangkok Asset Management advanced 0.91 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.41 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.92 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.60 percent, BTS Group spiked 2.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 2.63 percent, Gulf surged 4.93 percent, Kasikornbank gained 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Bank improved 0.89 percent, PTT skidded 1.18 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 1.27 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.53 percent, TMB Bank skyrocketed 5.66 percent and PTT Global Chemical and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks bounced higher again following the pullback in the previous session, ending in the green.

The Dow climbed 167.71 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 30,391.60, while the NASDAQ advanced 120.51 points or 0.95 percent to end at 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points or 0.71 percent to close at 3,726.86.

Energy stocks helped to lead the rebound on Wall Street, benefiting from a substantial increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Tuesday, lifted by an announcement from Saudi Arabia that it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.31 or 4.9 percent at $49.93 a barrel.

Buying interest was kept in check as traders await the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia. The outcome of the runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.