Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market inched higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 65 points or 4.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index rose 1.08 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,477.21 after trading between 1,459.97 and 1,478.61. Volume was 26.803 billion shares worth 91.745 billion baht. There were 926 decliners and 640 gainers, with 453 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 1.83 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.93 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.17 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.91 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 1.09 percent, BTS Group climbed 0.97 percent, Gulf gained 0.70 percent, IRPC skyrocketed 6.59 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.84 percent, PTT perked 1.18 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.03 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 0.82 percent, Siam Concrete declined 1.02 percent, TMB Bank spiked 1.69 percent and PTT Exploration and Production, Kasikornbank, Asset World and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow jumped 337.76 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 30,199.31, while the NASDAQ advanced 155.02 points or 1.25 percent to end at 12,595.06 and the S&P 500 gained 47.13 points or 1.29 percent to close at 3,694.62.

The rally on Wall Street came amid unrelenting optimism lawmakers will eventually agree on a new fiscal stimulus bill. Stocks accelerated to the upside following news that congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a relief package.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Federal Reserve released a report showing U.S. industrial production rose slightly more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand following the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $47.62 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 1.3 percent.

