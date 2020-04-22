Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one day after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 65 points or 5.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,260-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the cement companies were capped by weakness from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index picked up 8.89 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,261.81 after trading between 1,231.58 and 1,262.43. Volume was 14.857 billion shares worth 76.817 billion baht. There were 696 gainers and 641 decliners, with 329 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 3.32 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.24 percent, Asset World skidded 1.22 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.80 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 5.86 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.95 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.66 percent, BTS Group accelerated 1.85 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 2.78 percent, Kasikornbank plummeted 6.96 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.83 percent, PTT tumbled 2.21 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 1.97 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 2.78 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 3.94 percent, Siam Concrete surged 2.82 percent and TMB Bank gained 1.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

