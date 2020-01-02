Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,595.82-point plateau and it may extend its winning streak on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index advanced 15.98 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 1,595.82 after trading between 1m583.18 and 1,597.92. Volume was 17.737 billion shares worth 54.494 billion baht. There were 921 gainers and 707 decliners, with 389 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info soared 2.35 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.35 percent, Asset World plunged 2.56 percent, Banpu jumped 1.68 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.19 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.96 percent, BTS Group perked 1.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 0.91 percent, IRPC skyrocketed 7.07 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.66 percent, Krung Thai Bank accelerated 1.83 percent, PTT added 3.41 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 2.41 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 3.95 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 0.41 percent and Siam Concrete, TMB Bank and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see December numbers for consumer and producer prices later today. In November, overall inflation fell 0.13 percent on month and added 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up 0.03 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.5 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

