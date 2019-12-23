Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market ticked barely higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,575-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 0.65 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,573.57 after trading between 1,571.30 and 1,581.40. Volume was 14.893 billion shares worth 42.879 billion baht. There were 967 decliners and 554 gainers, with 482 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 1.85 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.33 percent, Asset World accelerated 1.77 percent, Banpu dropped 0.84 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.58 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.99 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 1.77 percent, BTS Group plunged 2.26 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.91 percent, PTT added 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.80 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 0.83 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.76 percent, TMB Bank surged 3.77 percent and PTT Global Chemical, Kasikornbank and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

