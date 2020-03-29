Thai Stock Market Likely To Snap Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 7.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,100-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on coronavirus concerns, with profit taking expected following recent sessions of stimulus-generated buying. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares were capped by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 7.80 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,099.76 after trading between 1,089.14 and 1,124.28. Volume was 9.921 billion shares worth 65.440 billion baht. There were 641 gainers and 502 decliners, with 420 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.49 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.49 percent, Asset World spiked 3.21 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 4.21 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 2.15 percent, BTS Group added 0.56 percent , Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 2.98 percent, Kasikornbank surged 6.25 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 1.83 percent, PTT plunged 4.00 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 4.09 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 0.89 percent, Siam Commercial Bank perked 3.52 percent, Siam Concrete sank 0.93 percent, TMB Bank gained 5.19 percent and Banpu and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in the afternoon but saw the losses accelerate going into the close.

The Dow tumbled 915.39 points or 4.06 percent to finish at 21,636.78, while the NASDAQ sank 295.16 points or 3.79 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 lost 88.60 points or 3.37 percent to 2,541.47. For the week, the Dow added 12.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 9.1 percent and the S&P rose 10.3 percent.

The recovery attempt in afternoon trading came after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned late in the session, however, leading traders to sell stocks once again amid uncertainty going into the weekend.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, losing for a second successive day on worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.09 or 4.8 percent at $21.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.