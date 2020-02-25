Thai Stock Market Likely To Head South Again

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,440-point plateau but it figures to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index added 3.54 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,439.10 after trading between 1,416.40 and 1,446.63. Volume was 23.470 billion shares worth 80.966 billion baht. There were 956 decliners and 733 gainers, with 454 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.49 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.37 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.94 percent, Banpu skidded 1.81 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical rose 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.75 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.16 percent, PTT shed 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 0.83 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.67 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.54 percent, TMB Bank retreated 1.61 percent and Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Krung Thai Bank and Siam Concrete all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.

