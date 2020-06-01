Thai Stock Market Inherits Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,350-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 measures. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 9.52 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,352.37 after trading between 1,348.99 and 1,362.46. Volume was 17.541 billion shares worth 65.154 billion baht. There were 769 gainers and 619 decliners, with 320 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.40 percent, Asset World plunged 2.11 percent, Banpu spiked 2.40 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 5.50 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.89 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.51 percent, Kasikornbank jumped 1.82 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.96 percent, PTT climbed 1.41 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 3.27 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 5.81 percent, Siam Commercial Bank advanced 1.01 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.58 percent, TMB Bank rose 0.87 percent and BTS Group and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended last week's gains on Monday, sending the major averages to multi-month closing highs.

The Dow added 91.91 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 25,475.02, while the NASDAQ gained 62.18 points or 0.66 percent to end at 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,055.73.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a less than expected pullback in U.S. construction spending in April.

Traders remain generally optimistic about economies reopening despite political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, which has forced a number of major retailers to temporarily close their stores in areas hit hard by protests.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to an upcoming meeting of the OPEC+ group as early as Thursday to discuss output. Crude for July delivery edged down $0.05 to $35.44 a barrel on the day.

