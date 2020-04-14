Thai Stock Market Inherits Firm Lead

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,255-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index spiked 19.57 points or 1.58 percent to finish at 1,256.35 after trading between 1,241.10 and 1,267.55. Volume was 14.907 billion shares worth 76.434 billion baht. There were 828 gainers and 539 decliners, with 345 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.54 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.90 percent, Asset World spiked 3.90 percent, Banpu added 0.79 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 6.88 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 5.91 percent, Bangkok Expressway accelerated 3.33 percent, BTS Group perked 4.59 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 3.88 percent, Kasikornbank climbed 3.95 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.78 percent, PTT rose 0.70 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.26 percent, PTT Global Chemical gathered 3.52 percent, Siam Commercial Bank increased 3.60 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.62 percent and TMB Bank surged 4.44 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

