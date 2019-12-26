Thai Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,580-point plateau and it's called higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index picked up 6.03 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 1,579.03 after trading between 1,573.44 and 1,579.33. Volume was 11.057 billion shares worth 28.380 billion baht. There were 738 decliners and 684 gainers, with 583 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport climbed 1.01 percent, while Banpu advanced 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.62 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 0.91 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.66 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.61 percent, PTT perked 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.42 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.26 percent, TMB Bank jumped 1.23 percent and Advanced Info, Asset World, Bangkok Dusit Medical, BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

